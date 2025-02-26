Telangana Intermediate 2025 Political Science (Civics) 2nd Year Guess Paper: Key Questions to Boost Exam Prep

Hyderabad: With the Telangana Intermediate Political Science (Civics) 2nd Year exam scheduled for March 15, 2025, students are intensifying their preparations.

This article provides a comprehensive list of expected questions based on the latest syllabus and exam trends. The paper is divided into three sections (A, B, C) with varying question formats.

Section A: Long Answer Questions (10 Marks Each)

Answer any 3 of the following in 40 lines:

Highlight the key features of the Indian Constitution, including its federal and unitary aspects. Discuss the significance of Fundamental Rights and their impact on Indian democracy. Analyze the role of Directive Principles of State Policy in shaping governance. Evaluate the powers and responsibilities of the President of India. Explain how the Prime Minister functions as the head of the Union Council of Ministers. Describe the legislative and oversight roles of the Indian Parliament. Examine the Supreme Court’s authority as the guardian of the Constitution. Assess the Election Commission’s role in ensuring free and fair elections. Critically review the Anti-Defection Law’s effectiveness in Indian politics. Trace the historical factors that led to the Telangana statehood movement. Discuss the constitutional process behind Telangana’s formation in 2014. Explain how Joint Action Committees (JACs) influenced the Telangana Movement. Compare Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles in terms of enforceability.

Section B: Short Answer Questions (5 Marks Each)

Answer any 8 of the following in 20 lines:

Identify four causes of the Indian National Movement. How did extremist leaders contribute to India’s freedom struggle? Summarize key events of the Gandhian phase (1919–1947). Outline programs launched during the Non-Cooperation Movement. Key provisions of the Independence of India Act, 1947. Explain the impact of the Government of India Act, 1919. Describe the election process and powers of India’s Vice-President. Role of the Lok Sabha Speaker in parliamentary proceedings. Discuss the President’s emergency powers under Article 356. Functions of a State Governor in India’s federal structure. Responsibilities of a Chief Minister in state governance. Structure and purpose of the State Legislative Council. Jurisdiction of the High Court in constitutional matters. Legislative dynamics between the Union and States. Key recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission on Centre-State relations. 73rd Constitutional Amendment and its role in rural governance. Objectives of the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018. Define corruption and list its common forms in India. How does the Model Code of Conduct regulate elections? Significance of June 2, 2014, in Telangana’s history.

Section C: Very Short Answer Questions (2 Marks Each)

Answer any 15 of the following concisely:

Role of Moderates in the Indian National Movement. Purpose of the Simon Commission. Key provisions of the Minto-Morley Reforms, 1909. Difference between Unitary and Federal systems. Explain Right to Equality with examples. Legislative powers of the President of India. Composition of the Rajya Sabha. Process for appointing a State Chief Minister. Structure of the State Legislative Council. Objectives of the Civil Disobedience Movement. Define Parliamentary Government. Four Fundamental Duties under Article 51A. Role of NITI Aayog in policy planning. Significance of Mulki Rules in Telangana’s history. Key outcomes of the Sri Krishna Committee Report (2010).

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has structured the 2025 Political Science syllabus for 2nd year students to emphasize constitutional frameworks, governance mechanisms, and contemporary political dynamics.

With the theory exam approaching on March 15, 2025, this report synthesizes the latest syllabus updates, exam patterns, and predicted questions to create a strategic guess paper.

Aligns with the TSBIE syllabus and recent exam patterns.

Covers high-weightage topics like Telangana’s formation, Fundamental Rights, and Local Governance.

Helps students prioritize revision of critical chapters and practice time management.

Prepare strategically and ace your Telangana Intermediate Political Science exam with confidence!