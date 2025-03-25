Telangana Intermediate Exams Conclude Smoothly Amid Minor Errors; Results Expected in April

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2025 in Telangana concluded smoothly across the State, with the final exams for Modern Language Paper-II and Geography Paper-II held on Tuesday. Out of 295 registered second-year students, 294 appeared for the final paper.

While the exams were largely conducted without disruption, a few printing and grammatical errors in question papers were reported. However, authorities swiftly addressed these issues during the exams.

Spot Evaluation Underway

Spot evaluation of answer scripts has already begun at 19 evaluation camps set up across Telangana. The evaluation process is expected to be completed by April 10, followed by results processing. The results are likely to be declared in the third week of April, according to officials from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE).

Students Awarded Grace Marks Over Pie Chart Error

In response to a concern raised by students about question no. 7 in the English Paper-II, which featured a pie chart with unclear lines, the TG BIE decided to award four marks to all students who attempted the question.

Additionally, six errors were reported in the first-year question papers of Botany, Mathematics, and Political Science. The Board addressed these issues promptly by issuing errata notices during the exam itself.

New Security Measures to Prevent Paper Leaks

For the first time, TG BIE introduced enhanced security features to safeguard the integrity of the exams. Each question paper included a unique number and QR code with encrypted data, printed on the cover and as watermarks on all pages.

This technology enabled the Board to track every question paper from printing to distribution, helping to prevent paper leaks and identify potential sources of any misconduct.

Officials have termed the exam season successful, highlighting both the technological advancements and prompt responses to student concerns.