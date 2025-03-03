Telangana Intermediate Exams 2025: 5-Minute Grace Time Beyond 9 AM Announced, BIE Secretary Says

Hyderabad, March 3, 2025 — The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced a 5-minute grace period for students arriving late to the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025, allowing entry until 9:05 AM instead of the previously stated 8:45 AM deadline. BIE Secretary Krishna Aditya confirmed the update during a press conference on Monday, prioritizing student convenience amid soaring temperatures.

Key Exam Details

Exam Dates: March 5 to March 25, 2025

March 5 to March 25, 2025 Timings: 9 AM to 12 PM (adjusted for hot weather)

9 AM to 12 PM (adjusted for hot weather) Total Registrations: 9,96,971 students (General/Vocational, Regular/Private)

9,96,971 students (General/Vocational, Regular/Private) Reporting Time: Students must occupy seats by 8:30 AM; question papers distributed at 9 AM.

Grace Time Explained

While printed hall tickets state that no entry will be allowed after 8:45 AM, BIE Secretary Krishna Aditya clarified during a press conference on Monday that students arriving between 8:45 AM and 9:05 AM will be permitted with a 5-minute grace time. However, latecomers will lose exam time for filling OMR sheets and verifying materials.

“I urge students to arrive by 8:45 AM to avoid delays. The grace time is a contingency measure, not an excuse for tardiness,” Aditya emphasized.

Enhanced Surveillance Measures

All 1,200+ exam centers across Telangana will operate under 24/7 CCTV surveillance, monitored from a central command center at the BIE office in Hyderabad. This move follows past allegations of malpractice, ensuring transparency during the critical evaluation period.

Heatwave Precautions

With temperatures expected to cross 40°C in March, the BIE has shortened exam hours to 9 AM–12 PM to minimize heat exposure. Students are advised to:

Carry water bottles (transparent, no labels).

Wear light, breathable clothing.

Report health concerns immediately to invigilators.

What Students Need to Know

Documents Required: Hall ticket, ID proof (Aadhaar/School ID).

Hall ticket, ID proof (Aadhaar/School ID). Prohibited Items: Mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic devices.

Mobile phones, smartwatches, or any electronic devices. OMR Sheets: Answer scripts must be filled using blue/black ballpoint pens only.

Secretary Aditya urged parents to ensure students leave home early, citing traffic congestion near major centers like Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

The Telangana Intermediate exams mark a crucial milestone for students transitioning to higher education or professional courses. With the grace time provision and robust monitoring systems, the BIE aims to balance leniency with discipline. Results are tentatively scheduled for April 25, 2025, accessible via the official BIE portal.

