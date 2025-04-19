Telangana Intermediate Results 2025: Check Release Date, Time & How to Download Marksheet

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced that the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 results for both 1st and 2nd year students will be declared on April 22 at 12 noon.

According to board officials, the results will be announced by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka during a press meet.

Where to Check Telangana Inter Results 2025

Students can access their TS Intermediate results 2025 online through the official websites:

These platforms will host the result links immediately after the official declaration.

Nearly 10 Lakh Students Appeared for the Exams

The Intermediate exams were held between March 5 and March 25, 2025, across 1,532 exam centers throughout Telangana. A total of 9,96,971 students appeared for the exams, including approximately 4.88 lakh first-year students and over 5 lakh second-year students.

Evaluation Completed On Time

The process of evaluating answer sheets began on March 18 and was completed on schedule, ensuring the timely announcement of results.

Important Note for Students

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready for quick access to their results once they are published. The board has also warned students to rely only on the official websites to avoid misinformation.