Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2025: Revised Timetable and Extended Fee Deadline Announced

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has extended the fee payment deadline for the Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2025 and released the revised timetable. This move aims to accommodate students seeking to improve their scores or clear failed subjects.

Fee Payment Deadline Extended to May 1

The board initially set April 30 as the last date for registrations. However, following requests from students, parents, and colleges, the deadline has been extended to May 1. Candidates who missed the earlier cutoff can now submit fees and complete registration by today.

Key Points:

Final fee payment deadline: May 1, 2025 .

. Registration must be completed online via the TSBIE portal.

Fees vary by subject; late submissions will not be entertained.

Revised Supplementary Exam Timetable 2025

The Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2025 will be held from May 22 to May 29, with practical exams scheduled in June.

First Year (General and Vocational Courses)

May 22 : Second Language Paper 1

: Second Language Paper 1 May 23 : English Paper 1

: English Paper 1 May 24 : Mathematics 1A, Botany Paper 1, Political Science Paper 1

: Mathematics 1A, Botany Paper 1, Political Science Paper 1 May 25 : Mathematics 1B, Zoology Paper 1, History Paper 1

: Mathematics 1B, Zoology Paper 1, History Paper 1 May 26 : Physics Paper 1, Economics Paper 1

: Physics Paper 1, Economics Paper 1 May 27 : Chemistry Paper 1, Commerce Paper 1

: Chemistry Paper 1, Commerce Paper 1 May 28 : Public Administration Paper 1, Bridge Course Maths (BiPC students)

: Public Administration Paper 1, Bridge Course Maths (BiPC students) May 29: Modern Language Paper 1, Geography Paper 1

Second Year (General and Vocational Courses)

May 22 : Second Language Paper 2

: Second Language Paper 2 May 23 : English Paper 2

: English Paper 2 May 24 : Mathematics 2A, Botany Paper 2, Political Science Paper 2

: Mathematics 2A, Botany Paper 2, Political Science Paper 2 May 25 : Mathematics 2B, Zoology Paper 2, History Paper 2

: Mathematics 2B, Zoology Paper 2, History Paper 2 May 26 : Physics Paper 2, Economics Paper 2

: Physics Paper 2, Economics Paper 2 May 27 : Public Administration Paper 2, Bridge Course Maths (BiPC students)

: Public Administration Paper 2, Bridge Course Maths (BiPC students) May 29: Modern Language Paper 2, Geography Paper 2

Exam Timing:

First Year : 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM Second Year: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Practical Exams and Additional Tests

June 3–6 : Practical exams in two sessions.

: Practical exams in two sessions. June 9 : First Year English Practical

: First Year English Practical June 10 : Second Year English Practical

: Second Year English Practical June 11 : Environmental Education (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

: Environmental Education (10:00 AM – 1:00 PM) June 12: Ethics and Human Values for Second Year students.

Steps to Complete Registration

Visit the TSBIE official website. Log in using your hall ticket number. Select subjects and pay fees online. Download the confirmation receipt.

Note: Revaluation and recounting applications closed on April 30.

Why This Extension Matters

Over 15,000 students are expected to appear for the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2025. The deadline extension ensures broader access for candidates needing to retake exams. Board officials urge students to avoid last-minute technical issues by submitting fees promptly.

Final Reminder: The fee payment deadline for the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exam 2025 ends today, May 1. Students must complete registrations to secure their spot. For updates, visit the TSBIE portal or contact affiliated colleges.