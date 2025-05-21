Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Exams 2025 from Tomorrow – Check Complete Schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially announced that the Inter Advanced Supplementary Exams 2024 will commence from Thursday, May 23, and continue till May 29. A total of 4.2 lakh students are expected to appear for the exams across 892 centres in the state.

5-Minute Grace Time Allowed for Latecomers

In a student-friendly move, the Board has decided to allow students arriving up to five minutes late into the exam halls. Inter Board Secretary Krishna Aditya confirmed that just like the annual exams held in March, students coming up to 9:05 AM for the morning session and 2:35 PM for the afternoon session will be permitted to write the exam.

Also Read: Mega DSC Mock Test Series Started – Access Now!

However, no entry will be allowed after these cut-off times.

Exam Timings for 1st and 2nd Year Students

The supplementary exams will be conducted in two sessions daily:

1st Year Students: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM 2nd Year Students: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Students are advised to reach the exam centers at least 30 minutes early to avoid last-minute stress and ensure smooth entry.

Board Completes All Exam Arrangements

Inter Board Secretary Krishna Aditya confirmed that all arrangements have been completed for the smooth and fair conduct of the exams. The Board has taken steps to ensure proper security, invigilation, and logistics at all 892 centers across Telangana.

Students are encouraged to follow all exam-day guidelines, carry valid hall tickets, and maintain discipline inside the examination premises.