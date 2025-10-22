Telangana Invites Citizens to Shape the Future — “Telangana Rising Vision 2047” Gains Massive Public Response

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has launched a pioneering public initiative, Telangana Rising Vision 2047, inviting every citizen to become a co-creator in shaping the state’s long-term development roadmap.

Through the Telangana Rising Vision 2047 Citizen Survey, the government aims to crowdsource ideas, aspirations, and priorities from people across all sections of society — from villages to cities — envisioning the state’s journey toward 2047, when India marks 100 years of independence.

Launched last week, the survey has already received an overwhelming response, with thousands of citizens sharing their thoughts on key areas such as education, employment, innovation, women’s empowerment, healthcare, green growth, and quality of life.

Officials described the initiative as a landmark example of participatory governance, reflecting Telangana’s inclusive and forward-looking spirit.

“This is not merely a policy initiative — it’s a people’s movement to collectively imagine the Telangana of tomorrow,” said a senior official. “We thank everyone who has already participated and encourage others to contribute their ideas before the survey closes.”

The citizen survey is open to all residents of Telangana and can be accessed easily by scanning QR codes displayed at government offices, metro stations, and educational institutions, or by visiting the official website www.telangana.gov.in/telanganarising.

The government has urged people to take part and ensure their voices are heard in building a progressive, sustainable, and inclusive Telangana. Your voice matters — participate today and help shape Telangana’s Vision 2047!