Telangana IPS officer thanks PM for sharing video on ‘digital arrest’

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing a video on digital fraud which he had posted on social media last month.

Speaking about the cybercrime of ‘digital arrests’ during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, the Prime Minister advised citizens to adopt the mantra of ‘stop, think and act’ when faced with such a scam.

“In today’s Mann Ki Baat episode, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed digital frauds and shared a video of a person speaking to pseudo-police officers. He highlighted how this person cleverly avoided falling into the traps of cyber crooks,” said Sajjanar.

“On September 19th, the same issue and video were highlighted on my X handle by sharing a ‘smart’ video call conversation between the same person Santosh Patil of Vijayapur of Karnataka, along with a message to create awareness on digital arrests and cybercrime issues,” the IPS officer posted on ‘X’ on Sunday.

“Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister for sharing the video again and personally shedding light on this critical issue. If anyone falls prey to such cyber frauds or the fraudsters try to contact you, please dial 1930 immediately for assistance. Let’s come together to create a DIGITAL SAFER INDIA,” he added.

Sajjanar, who hails from Karnataka, also spoke to Santosh and congratulated him.

“I just spoke with Santosh Patil from Vijayapur, who skillfully avoided a digital fraud—a story highlighted by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi in today’s Mann Ki Baat episode. Every cyber fraudster should be handled the way Santosh did to avoid falling into their traps. Let’s unite to create a safer digital India!” posted the TGSRTC MD.

Sajjanar posted the video of his conversation. Santosh told the IPS officer that it was because of his tweet that his video went viral.

“It is because of you that my video has gone viral across the country,” said Santosh, who also thanked the Prime Minister.