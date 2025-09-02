Telangana

Kavitha Suspended, Telangana Jagruti Workers Torch Harish Rao’s Effigy: BRS Faces Internal Storm

Tensions in Telangana politics escalated further when Telangana Jagruti workers set fire to the effigy of Minister Harish Rao outside their office in Banjara Hills.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 September 2025 - 20:45
Hyderabad: Tensions in Telangana politics escalated further when Telangana Jagruti workers set fire to the effigy of Minister Harish Rao outside their office in Banjara Hills. This move came after BRS workers in Siddipet, Harish Rao’s assembly constituency, burnt a poster of K. Kavitha yesterday.

It may be recalled that Kavitha, in a press conference yesterday, alleged that KCR had been made a “scapegoat” in the Kaleshwaram project, while the real culprits were Harish Rao and other top BRS leaders. Using strong words, she described these leaders as “anacondas of corruption.”

Immediately after Kavitha’s statement, the BRS leadership suspended her from the party. This decision sparked anger among Jagruti workers, leading them to stage a strong protest against Harish Rao by burning his effigy.

Experts suggest that this latest controversy has not only exposed the internal rifts within the BRS but could also have a significant impact on state politics in the coming days.

