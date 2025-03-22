Telangana Jobs: Good News as 10,954 Posts Approved in Revenue Department

New Rural Administration Posts Created in Revenue Department

In a significant move to strengthen rural governance, the Telangana government has approved the creation of 10,954 new rural administration posts under the Revenue Department. The decision, made by the Finance Department, aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of governance at the grassroots level.

1. Creation of 10,954 Rural Administration Officer Posts

The Telangana government has sanctioned 10,954 posts for Village Administration Officers (GPOs), aiming to improve the functioning of rural administration. These positions are intended to ensure better governance and quicker delivery of services in villages, making the process more transparent and effective.

2. Transition from VRO and VRA Posts

The newly created posts will be filled by transitioning former Village Revenue Officers (VRO) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRA). The government will be offering these new positions to the existing VROs and VRAs who are willing to take up the new roles. This move will ensure continuity in rural administration while enhancing operational efficiency.

3. Role of the Revenue Department

Following the approval from the Finance Department, the Revenue Department has been instructed to take the necessary steps for the recruitment and appointment of the new officers. These steps will streamline rural governance, ensuring that essential services are more easily accessible to the people in rural areas.

4. Focus on Strengthening Grassroots Governance

This decision highlights the Telangana government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening grassroots governance and improving the delivery of services at the village level. With a greater focus on rural development, the new posts will allow for a more responsive administration that can address local issues effectively.