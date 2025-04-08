Telangana Jobs: Great News for Job Seekers – 25,000 Vacancies Announced, Interviews Starting Soon!

Warangal, Telangana: In a significant boost to employment and industrial growth in the region, Kitex Garments, a major textile manufacturing company, has announced 25,000 job openings at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal district. The company will begin conducting interviews starting April 9, 2024.

Positions Available Across Multiple Roles

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for:

Vice Presidents

Managers

Engineers

Supervisors

Eligible candidates can apply through the official Kitex website, and interviews will be scheduled accordingly. Currently, Kitex is operating in a trial run phase at the park, but full-scale operations are expected to begin soon.

Warangal’s Growing Industrial Appeal

With the upcoming Warangal airport, transportation infrastructure is set to improve significantly, attracting more investors to the region. The central government is also considering including the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park under the PM MITRA scheme, potentially opening the doors for more textile firms to establish their presence.

Initial Investment Promises vs. Current Progress

When the park was launched in 2017, 22 companies signed MoUs, promising a combined investment of ₹3,900 crore. However, only three companies have started production so far:

Kitex Garments – ₹1,200 crore investment in a kidswear manufacturing unit

– ₹1,200 crore investment in a kidswear manufacturing unit Ganesha Eco Pet – Small-scale production

– Small-scale production Ecotech – Small-scale unit

Notably, South Korea-based Youngone Corporation, which had earlier committed to setting up eight factories, has yet to begin operations.

Telangana Government’s Focus on Park Development

The newly elected Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is actively working to develop the textile park. The CM recently visited the park, assessed existing challenges, and held investment meetings with industrialists in South Korea.

Some foreign investors expressed concerns over lack of efficient transport, but officials assure these issues will be resolved once the Warangal airport becomes operational.

New Investments on the Horizon

Two more companies have already shown interest in investing in the park. Additionally, the Telangana government is set to promote the textile park at a business summit in Japan starting April 18, aiming to attract international investments.

As infrastructure improves and promotion efforts increase, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is poised to become a major industrial hub in South India.