Telangana Joins Hands with Australia’s Queensland for Key Minerals, Eyes Green Energy Boom

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to play a crucial role in India’s mineral mining sector, with the state entering into a strategic agreement for mutual cooperation with the Queensland government of Australia. This partnership in mineral technology and mining is expected to be a milestone in Telangana’s industrial development, said Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

Chief Minister Extends Greetings

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended his greetings to the visiting delegation from Queensland, acknowledging the significance of this collaboration.

Key Meeting on Mineral Production and Trade

The deputy Chief minister held discussions with Queensland’s Finance, Commerce, Employment, and Training Minister, Rose Bates, along with a team of officials, at Singareni Bhavan. The meeting focused on the production of key minerals and expanding trade opportunities between Telangana and Queensland.

Demand for Minerals in EV and Renewable Sectors

Highlighting the growing demand for electric vehicles, solar power, and battery storage systems in India, Vikramarka emphasized the urgent need for 11 critical minerals, including Vanadium, Cobalt, Indium, Chromium, and Titanium. These minerals, currently imported, are abundantly available in Queensland, making this partnership a mutually beneficial business opportunity.

Telangana’s Green Energy Goals

“Telangana aims to generate 20,000 MW of Green Energy by 2029-30 and is formulating plans to achieve this target. Queensland’s cooperation in this initiative will be invaluable,” Vikramarka added.

Singareni Collieries to Lead the Initiative

Singareni Collieries Company has been designated as the Nodal Agency for joint mining and mineral trade between Telangana and Queensland. The company has already entered agreements with organizations like Simtars, CSI, and RO for security, technology, and mining advancements.

With the latest agreement, Singareni will focus on mineral excavation, advanced machinery for production, enhanced safety measures, improved ventilation, and deep coal mining technologies. The partnership is expected to bring modern mining solutions to Telangana.

Singareni Team to Visit Queensland

A Singareni team will soon visit Queensland to study and implement the latest technologies in mineral production and trade, Vikramarka announced.

Queensland Promises Full Cooperation

Queensland Minister Rose Bates reaffirmed her government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Singareni, given its vast experience in the mining sector. She also assured full support for Telangana’s solar and wind energy projects and announced the appointment of nodal officers to oversee business operations in the mining and minerals sector.