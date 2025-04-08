Telangana: Kasturba Gandhi School Student Attempts Suicide Allegedly Over Teacher’s Harassment

Hyderabad: In a distressing incident from Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, a Class 9 student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) allegedly attempted suicide after reportedly facing mental and physical harassment from a teacher.

Student Alleges Harassment Over Minor Delay

According to reports, the student, Yamuni, arrived slightly late during study hours. As a result, her English teacher allegedly denied her access to water and the washroom for over three hours. Speaking to the media, the student stated that the punishment was extreme and deeply traumatic, especially given the minor nature of her delay.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Parents Accuse Teacher of Bias and Harassment

The student’s parents have alleged that the teacher’s behavior was fueled by jealousy, as Yamuni shared friendly relations with other teachers. They filed a formal complaint with the District Education Officer (DEO), demanding swift disciplinary action against the English teacher.

Also Read: Telangana Excise Revenue Records 7% Growth in FY 2024-25

Investigation Underway, Public Outrage Grows

The DEO has launched an official investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, local public organizations and community leaders have intervened, demanding strict action and the implementation of safeguards to protect students from such alleged mistreatment in residential schools.

This incident has reignited concerns around the mental health and well-being of students in government-run schools, especially in residential settings like KGBVs.