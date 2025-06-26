Telangana: Kavitha Demands White Paper on Congress Govt’s ₹2 Lakh Crore Debt

Hyderabad: K Kavitha, President of Telangana Jagruthi and BRS MLC, launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, demanding the release of a white paper detailing the utilization of nearly ₹2 lakh crore borrowed through bond auctions in the last 18 months.

Speaking at a press conference, Kavitha sarcastically congratulated Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for achieving this “debt milestone” in record time but questioned the lack of transparency in fund usage and the failure to fulfill major electoral promises.

“No Major Poll Promise Fulfilled Despite Massive Borrowing”

Kavitha criticized the government, pointing out that despite record borrowings, the Congress had not fulfilled a single key election promise, including:

Free scooters for young women

Enhanced social security pensions

Fee reimbursement for students

She dismissed the CM’s claims that the borrowings were used to repay old loans from the BRS era, calling it an “utter lie.”

REC Warns Telangana of NPA Status Over ₹1,321 Crore Dues

Citing a letter dated June 6 from the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Kavitha said Telangana was at risk of being declared a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) due to outstanding dues of ₹1,321 crore. She claimed this would damage the state’s creditworthiness.

“Under the BRS government, Telangana maintained an ‘A’ grade with REC. Now, due to Congress’ mismanagement, the state faces the risk of financial downgrade,” she stated.

She also revealed that the REC had rejected the Congress government’s proposal to restructure the Kaleshwaram project loan repayment deadline from 2035 to 2040, after noting three consecutive months of default.

Kavitha Accuses Congress Govt of Corruption and Contractor Nexus

Kavitha alleged that instead of prioritizing welfare schemes or debt repayment, the Congress government was indulging in large-scale corruption by awarding advance payments to politically aligned contractors.

She specifically named Raghava Constructions (linked to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy) and MEIL as recipients of ₹1,200 crore in advance for the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme, despite no physical work on the ground.

“Revanth Reddy Is the Emperor of Corruption”: Kavitha

Kavitha dubbed CM Revanth Reddy as the “Corruption Chakravarti” (Emperor of Corruption) and announced that her organization would soon release a detailed book outlining corruption allegations against him and the Congress government.

Godavari-Banakacherla Project Also Under Fire

Raising concerns over the Godavari-Banakacherla water project, Kavitha said it was finalized without mandatory Apex Council approval, violating the AP Reorganisation Act. She accused both Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu of using the project for political gain, alleging it endangers Telangana’s water rights and benefits favored contractors like MEIL.