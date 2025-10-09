Telangana Keen to Boost Solar Power Generation, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the Telangana government is keenly interested in promoting solar power generation and utilization as part of efforts to strengthen the power sector in the State.

The Deputy Chief Minister met a delegation from Germany at the Secretariat hehe on Thursday. The German representatives said they had come forward with certain proposals after learning about the Telangana government’s interest in the solar energy sector.

Bhatti Vikramarka explained to them that the State currently provides free power supply to 29 lakh agricultural pump sets and up to 200 units of electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. He said the government is exploring ways to supply solar power to both agricultural pump sets and Gruha Jyothi beneficiaries.

Also Read: CM Revanth Reddy Unveils ‘Telangana Horticulture 2035’ Roadmap

Bhatti Vikramarka said the government’s idea is to develop a model where farmers and Gruha Jyothi consumers can earn a steady monthly income as part of this solar initiative.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed Energy Department principal secretary Naveen Mittal to study how German solar technologies can be integrated into Telangana’s power sector and assess how the proposals from the German team can help strengthen the sector both economically and technologically.

He also instructed the principal secretary to prepare a detailed report after studying the proposals submitted by the German representatives.

The meeting was attended by Transco CMD D. Krishna Bhaskar, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui, REDCO CMD Anila, and German delegates Dr. Sebastian and Dr. Raghu Chaliganti, among others.