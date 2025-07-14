Telangana Krishna-Godavari Water Dispute: CM Seeks Urgent Action on Decades of Injustice

Hyderabad: Telangana Krishna-Godavari Water Dispute: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has intensified efforts to ensure the State receives its rightful share of Krishna and Godavari River waters, directing officials to mount pressure on the Central Government for clearances, financial aid, and legal water allocations. His initiative comes amid growing concerns over decades of injustice in water sharing, especially from the Krishna basin.

Telangana Krishna-Godavari Water Dispute: Telangana to Meet Union Jal Shakti Minister on July 16

Following CM Revanth Reddy’s directives, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has written a detailed letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil. A high-level delegation from Telangana is scheduled to meet the Union Minister in New Delhi on July 16, to demand:

Clearances for pending irrigation projects

Water allocations from Krishna and Godavari

Financial assistance for project construction

Resolution of interstate water disputes

Letter Highlights Telangana’s Long-Standing Water Injustice

The letter sent to the Centre outlines Telangana’s historical deprivation, especially in the Krishna River basin, where Andhra Pradesh (AP) allegedly diverted waters arbitrarily, constructing projects upstream of Srisailam without proper approvals.

It mentions:

Only 299 TMC of Krishna water was allotted to Telangana, while 512 TMC was allocated to Andhra Pradesh.

of Krishna water was allotted to Telangana, while was allocated to Andhra Pradesh. Telangana remained silent during critical periods, allowing AP’s illegal constructions to go unchecked.

to go unchecked. In the unified Andhra Pradesh, irrigation projects on Krishna were started but left incomplete, with no formal water allocation.

The Fate of Pranahita Chevella and Kaleshwaram

The letter also underscores the abandonment of the Pranahita Chevella project at Tummidihetti, which was dropped after spending ₹11,000 crore. The Kaleshwaram project, initiated as an alternative, is criticized for leading to the misuse of public funds without delivering tangible benefits to Telangana farmers.

Telangana’s Demands to the Centre

In the letter and the upcoming meeting, Telangana will urge the Ministry of Jal Shakti to:

Resolve pending irrigation project approvals

Reassess water allocations in light of ground realities

in light of ground realities Address violations by Andhra Pradesh

Take steps to prevent future risks from water mismanagement

from water mismanagement Secure Telangana’s fair share as per legal and constitutional rights

CM Revanth’s Firm Stance: “Not a Drop Should Be Wasted”

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has made it clear that every drop of water due to Telangana must be secured. He emphasized that Krishna and Godavari waters are lifelines for the state’s agricultural economy and rural development. The CM has tasked the irrigation department with protecting Telangana’s interests and finding permanent solutions to long-standing injustices.

Conclusion:

With a renewed political will under CM Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Telangana is gearing up for a strong legal and administrative push to reclaim its fair share of Krishna and Godavari river waters. All eyes are now on the crucial meeting with the Centre on July 16, which could redefine water justice for the state.