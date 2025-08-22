Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Danasaria Anasuia (Seethakka) said, on Tuesday, a pan-State rural development campaign with 1,01,589 rural infrastructure projects at a cost of 2,199 crores would be launched on Wednesday (Thursday).

There are a varied range of projects that will be implemented at the state-level as part of the campaign, which will be unveiled at Secretariat along with SC and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar. These comprise the building of gram panchayat buildings, Anganwadi centres, cattle sheds, check dams, plastic waste units, community toilets, rural roads and school toilets, among other important amenities.

Minister Seethakka pointed out that the initiative does not just end at the stage of construction but according to her, once these works get completed, they will not only benefit the rural sector in the sense of the rural population being able to get work done but they will be able to provide jobs to the rural population as well.

Panula Jatara 2025 is the extension of a prior Bahari launched in November 2024 which had disbursed 4,529 crores and was touted as an overwhelming success.

Seethakka also took the political controversy by the scruff of the neck during the media briefing. In reply to the statements by the working president of the BRS Mr K. T. Rama Rao who termed the Congress Party as a third-class party, asked Mr K. T. Rama Rao to clarify what third class is. KTR has a dirty Princess”. This is more collegial: she has denied the rumors of differences with fellow minister Konda Surekha claiming, “Minister Konda Surekha and I do not have differences with each other.” False information about women leaders is circulated among citizens when this group becomes successful in politics.

As the origins of Panula Jatara 2025 are sown in constituencies, the initiative is an inclusive initiative to growth hinterland rural development and build robust infrastructure, thereby offering quality jobs to those in Telangana.