Telangana launches two new schemes for minorities

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday launched two new self-employment schemes for women and poor among minorities.

Minister for SC, ST, Minority, Disabled, Senior Citizens and Transgender Welfare Adluri Laxman Kumar formally launched the schemes – ‘Indiramma Minority Women Yojana’ and ‘Revantanna Ka Sahara Miskeeno ke liey’.

Under the Indiramma Minority Women Yojana, the government will provide Rs 50,000 each for widows, divorcees, orphans, and unmarried women to start small businesses.

Under ‘Revantanna Ka Sahara Miskeenso ke liey’, mopeds will be provided to the Fakir and Dudekula communities with a grant of Rs 1 lakh per beneficiary.

The Minister called upon the Muslim minority community to make good use of these initiatives. “These schemes will improve the living standards of minorities and provide economic support to poor families. The Indiramma Yojana will help widows, divorcees, orphans, and unmarried women to start small businesses and become self-reliant,” he said.

“Providing mopeds to members of the Fakir and Dudekula communities will strengthen them financially,” the minister added.

He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is a leader who fulfils his promises without delay. These schemes are the result of his vision and commitment. The Minister said that the government has allocated Rs 30 crore exclusively for these two schemes, which reflects its dedication to the welfare of minorities.

He also remarked that it was his privilege, within just two months of taking charge as a Minister, to introduce such innovative programmes. He urged beneficiaries to utilise the assistance for the growth and well-being of their families. “Development of minorities is not just about subsidies. It’s about guiding them towards self-employment. These schemes will not only support families but also boost confidence among women.”

Laxman Kumar said that when small businesses thrive, youth in those families will find better opportunities in education and employment.

“The Congress government is committed to realising the dreams of minorities, ensuring equal opportunities for all. These are not temporary relief measures, but a foundation for long-term, sustainable development of minorities,” he added.

The Minister assured that under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, the government will continue to bring forward more innovative schemes for the welfare of minority communities.

Online registration for the schemes began on Friday. Applications can be submitted online till October 6 on the Telangana Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (TGOBMMS) portal http://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in.

Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obedullah Kotwal, Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmatullah Hussaini, Libraries Chairman Riaz and others were present.