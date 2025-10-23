Telangana Muslim Leaders Celebrate Reinstatement of Waqf Board CEO Muhammad Asadullah

Hyderabad: A large gathering of Muslim leaders, waqf activists, and community representatives from across Telangana assembled at Masjid Hajj House in Nampally to express gratitude and celebrate the reinstatement of Mr. Muhammad Asadullah as Chief Executive Officer of the Telangana State Waqf Board.

The event, organized under the guidance of Mr. Osman bin Muhammad Al Hajri, President of the Deccan Waqf Protection Society and a Congress leader, highlighted unity, solidarity, and the community’s appreciation for Mr. Asadullah’s dedication to safeguarding waqf properties. Attendees praised his honesty, persistence, and efforts to combat encroachments and protect the State’s waqf assets.

Prominent leaders and legal luminaries were present, including Mr. Muneer Uddin Mujahid, President of Tehreek Khair-e-Ummat; Senior Advocate Syed Kareemuddin Shakeel; Advocate Muhammad Afzal; Secretary of the Deccan Waqf Protection Society, Muhammad Ahmed; District Minority Chairman Habib Jani from Sadiqpet; Ayaz Khan from Patancheru; senior leaders from Nalgonda, Hyderabad, and other districts; along with Congress Party TPCC Vice Chairman Ashfaq Khan, and Sewa Dal leader Iftikhar Ali.

During the ceremony, Mr. Al Hajri personally thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for reinstating Mr. Asadullah and reaffirmed the community’s commitment to taking firm action against those attempting to encroach on waqf lands. Leaders including Akola Chandra Shekhar, Durga Prasad, Darshan Kumar, Anand Kumar, Santosh Gaur, and Naveen Kumar also extended their congratulations and best wishes for the consolidation and protection of waqf properties.

The gathering concluded with a heartfelt prayer for the strengthening of Telangana’s waqf institutions, as well as for unity, harmony, and progress within the Muslim community.