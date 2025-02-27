Telangana Legislative Council Elections 2025: Voting Underway for Three Key Constituencies

Hyderabad: Polling is currently underway for the highly anticipated Telangana Legislative Council elections across three crucial constituencies.

The elections, which commenced at 8 AM on Thursday, are being held for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies, as well as the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency. The preferential mode of voting is being followed, and polling will continue until 4 PM.

With political parties putting up an intense fight, the elections have drawn considerable attention from voters, leaders, and political analysts alike. Authorities have put in place extensive security and logistical arrangements to ensure smooth conduct.

A total of 56 candidates are contesting for the lone Graduates’ constituency, while 15 candidates and 19 candidates are vying for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ constituency and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ constituency, respectively.

The key political players in this election include:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Contesting all three seats.

– Contesting all three seats. Indian National Congress (INC) – Fielding a candidate only for the Graduates’ constituency.

– Fielding a candidate only for the Graduates’ constituency. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) – Not participating in the election.

Political Campaigns and Key Leaders in Action

The elections have witnessed aggressive campaigning from the major political parties:

The BJP , led by Union Coal Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy , along with Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar , conducted a high-decibel campaign emphasizing issues faced by graduates, teachers, and unemployed youth . The party has promised that its representatives will advocate for the rights of teachers and educated sections if elected.

, led by Union Coal Minister and , along with , conducted a emphasizing issues faced by . The party has promised that its representatives will advocate for the if elected. The Congress, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, has also actively canvassed in support of its candidate. The ruling party is banking on its governance record and welfare schemes to sway voters in the Graduates’ constituency.

BRS Opts Out: A Strategic Move?

The decision of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to stay away from the elections has raised eyebrows in political circles. The party, which has historically been a major player in Telangana politics, has chosen not to field candidates in this election, sparking speculation about its future electoral strategy. Some analysts believe this move is aimed at consolidating its political resources for the upcoming General Elections 2024.

Election Process: Preferential Voting System in Action

The elections are being conducted using the preferential mode of voting, which allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than selecting just one. This system ensures that a candidate must secure a majority of the votes through multiple rounds of counting.

Security and Arrangements for a Smooth Polling Process

To maintain order and prevent electoral malpractice, authorities have deployed tight security across polling stations. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set up dedicated monitoring teams to ensure compliance with election guidelines. Polling booths have been equipped with:

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)

Surveillance cameras for transparency

for transparency Separate queues for senior citizens and differently-abled voters

Adequate polling personnel to assist voters

Key Issues Driving the Elections

Voter sentiment in these elections is being influenced by several pressing concerns, including:

Unemployment – Job scarcity remains a top issue, particularly for graduates who feel overlooked in government job recruitments.

– Job scarcity remains a top issue, particularly for graduates who feel overlooked in government job recruitments. Education Reforms – Teachers are advocating for salary hikes, improved working conditions, and pension reforms .

– Teachers are advocating for . State and Central Policies – Differences in governance approaches between the BJP-led Central Government and the Congress-led Telangana Government have shaped the political discourse.

What’s Next? Counting and Results on March 3

The fate of the contesting candidates will be decided when votes are counted on March 3, 2025. Given the political stakes involved, all parties will be eagerly awaiting the outcome, which could shape the state’s political landscape ahead of the General Elections.