Telangana: Lights-Off Protest Against Waqf Act Gets Strong Support

Hyderabad: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)‘s ‘Batti Gul’ protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act received widespread support across Hyderabad and several other regions of Telangana on Wednesday night, with people switching off lights for 15 minutes in symbolic protest.

Darkness Marks Protest in Hyderabad and Surrounding Areas

There was near-total darkness in several parts of Old City Hyderabad, including areas such as Nampally, Mallepally, Toli Chowki, Mehdipatnam, and Golconda, as people participated by switching off the lights of their homes, shops, and businesses from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Even shopkeepers halted business operations to take part in the protest.

Asaduddin Owaisi Leads by Example

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also a senior member of the AIMPLB, turned off the lights at his residence in Shastripuram.

He had earlier appealed to the public to make the protest a success and later expressed gratitude for the massive participation.

Cross-Community Participation Praised

Owaisi described the protest as a huge success, citing reports from across Telangana, Hyderabad, and Karnataka, showing people from different communities joined in the symbolic demonstration.

Protest Against ‘Unconstitutional’ Waqf Act

Speaking to the media, Owaisi called the Waqf (Amendment) Act “unconstitutional” and said it threatens the existence of Waqf properties, including mosques, graveyards, and other religious endowments.

He cited violations of Articles 14, 15, 25, 26, and 29 of the Indian Constitution.

More Protests Planned

Owaisi announced that the protests will continue, including human chains and round-table meetings in the coming weeks, until the Modi government withdraws the Act.

He labeled the legislation as a “black law” brought in to snatch religious properties from the community.

Stand Against Terrorism

Owaisi also addressed the Pahalgam terror attack, confirming that the AIMPLB paused its protest for three days to mourn the victims and condemned the attack unequivocally.

He held the Pakistani establishment responsible for the killings, stating that terrorists targeted tourists based on their religion, and emphasized that there would be no compromise on India’s sovereignty and integrity.