Telangana Local Body Polls Likely by Month-End: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday announced that the notification for local body elections would likely be issued by the end of June. Speaking at a Congress leaders’ meeting from the Palair constituency in Khammam, he urged party members to put aside internal rifts and work in unity for electoral success.

Clarity Expected After Cabinet Meet

More specific details about the poll schedule are expected following the next Cabinet meeting. The Minister stated that the elections would be conducted in phases, beginning with the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections, followed by panchayat polls.

Call for Unity and Coordination

“There should be proper coordination among leaders at the village level, and local public grievances should be addressed sincerely,” he said. Emphasizing the need for collective effort, he called on party functionaries to look beyond personal differences and focus on strengthening the Congress in rural Telangana.

The Minister added that the party’s choice of candidates would be guided by reservation norms and their chances of winning. He stressed the importance of fielding strong candidates to consolidate Congress’ position at the grassroots level.

The upcoming elections are being seen as a test of the ruling party’s popularity in the rural heartland following its recent victory in the state Assembly polls.