Telangana Lok Sabha Election Set for May 13, alongside 19 Other States

Hyderabad: In a significant announcement, the Election Commission has unveiled the dates and comprehensive schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, scheduled to be conducted in seven phases. The voting for the first phase will kick off on April 19, with counting slated for June 4, encompassing by-elections, assembly elections, and the general elections.

The phased polling schedule spans from April 19 to June 1, with Telangana gearing up for its parliamentary election on May 13. Simultaneously, elections will be conducted for the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. The results for these assembly elections, alongside the Lok Sabha election, will be announced on June 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized that the model code of conduct will come into effect immediately, marking the official commencement of the electoral process.

Key dates outlined in the schedule include the release of the Election Gazette Notification on April 18, the deadline for filing of nominations on April 25, scrutiny of nominations on April 26, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations on April 29.

Telangana residents will exercise their franchise for the parliamentary polls on May 13, followed by the eagerly anticipated vote counting on June 4. The election process will culminate on June 6, signifying the end of this crucial democratic exercise.

With the stage set for a rigorous electoral campaign and heightened political activity, stakeholders across the state are gearing up to participate in shaping the democratic future of Telangana and the nation at large.