Telangana Extends 25% Discount on Plot Registration Under LRS: Last Chance to Save Before March 31

The Telangana government has announced a final opportunity for property owners to regularize unauthorized plots at a reduced cost, extending a 25% discount on registration charges under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) until March 31, 2025. This decision, finalized during a high-level review meeting on February 19, aims to resolve years of delays and provide relief to thousands of pending applicants.

Key Features of the LRS Extension

25% Discount : Plot owners can save on registration fees by completing the process before the March 31 deadline.

: Plot owners can save on registration fees by completing the process before the March 31 deadline. Eligibility : Layouts with at least 10% of plots already registered qualify for regularizing the remaining 90% .

: Layouts with qualify for regularizing the remaining 90% . Streamlined Process : Payments can be made directly at Sub-Registrar offices to avoid delays .

: Payments can be made directly at Sub-Registrar offices to avoid delays . Exclusions: Prohibited lands, including those near water bodies or protected zones, will not be regularized .

Who Benefits?

The scheme targets:

Plot buyers in unauthorized layouts developed before August 26, 2020. Owners with unregistered sale deeds seeking to complete legal formalities. Low- and middle-income families who faced financial hurdles during the four-year LRS stalemate .

Government’s Directive

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu urged citizens to “utilize this limited-time opportunity” during Wednesday’s review meeting. Officials, including Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, were instructed to expedite approvals while strictly avoiding prohibited lands .

Why This Matters

Over 25 lakh applications have been pending since 2020 due to legal disputes and bureaucratic delays. The Congress-led government revived the LRS three months ago but faced challenges in inter-department coordination. With the new deadline, the state aims to generate ₹2,000 crore in revenue while resolving long-standing grievances .

How to Apply

Visit the nearest Sub-Registrar office with property documents. Submit the LRS application and pay the discounted fee. Ensure your layout meets the 10% registration threshold.

Avoid last-minute rushes—complete registration by mid-March to account for processing delays.

This initiative marks Telangana’s push to formalize urban development and offer financial relief to homeowners. With the clock ticking, plot owners are advised to act swiftly to secure their properties legally and cost-effectively.