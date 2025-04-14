Telangana Makes History on Ambedkar Jayanti: SC Categorization Implemented Across State

Hyderabad: In a landmark move coinciding with Ambedkar Jayanti, the Telangana government has officially implemented Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation in the state. A Government Order (GO) has been issued, marking a significant policy decision aimed at addressing long-standing demands from marginalized communities.

56 SC Castes Divided Into Three Groups

As per the new GO, the 56 Scheduled Caste communities in Telangana have now been divided into three groups, a step aimed at ensuring more equitable distribution of benefits among the SC sub-groups. This classification is expected to guide future policies on reservations in education, employment, and political representation.

CM Revanth Reddy: “Fulfilling Three Decades of Aspirations”

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the historic significance of this decision, stating:

“We are fulfilling the aspirations of three decades of struggle with SC categorisation. This is a step towards justice and equal opportunity for the most downtrodden communities.”

He further added that the government will take steps to ensure educational empowerment, including the expansion of Young India Schools aimed at delivering quality education to underprivileged communities.

Focus on Welfare and Economic Support

The Telangana government also announced additional welfare schemes to uplift marginalized groups:

Rs 12,000 per acre in financial assistance for farmers and agricultural laborers

in financial assistance for Launch of the Indiramma Housing Scheme as a symbol of dignity for the poor

as a symbol of dignity for the poor ‘Bhoobharati’ – A new initiative to ensure land rights for farmers and the poor

“We are ensuring that the farmer and the poor have the right to land through Bhoobharati,” said the Chief Minister.

A Major Milestone in Social Empowerment

The implementation of SC categorisation is seen as a major milestone in Telangana’s efforts to achieve social justice, especially for communities that have historically been left behind despite belonging to the larger SC category.