Telangana Man Arrested at Dubai Airport for Alleged Illegal Transactions

A resident of Telangana has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and sentenced to one month in jail, along with a fine of 9,900 dirhams, over allegations of illegal financial transactions.

According to sources, Kada Mallesh, a resident of Jagtial, is accused of being involved in unlawful money transfers. However, Mallesh told authorities that his bank account was used without his consent and that he had no involvement in any fraudulent transactions.

Mallesh, who worked as a cleaner at a hospitality establishment in Ras Al Khaimah, was detained at Dubai Airport by immigration officials on February 10, 2025, as he was preparing to return to India. He was stopped due to a travel ban issued against him.

At the police station and later in court, Mallesh was informed that his bank account had been used for illegal transactions. He denied any wrongdoing and reiterated that the account had been misused without his knowledge or approval.

On July 22, Mallesh’s wife, Kada Saritha — a resident of Golapalli village in Jagtial district — approached officials at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad, seeking assistance. She submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, requesting help for her husband to obtain legal aid and return home safely.

The family also approached Manda Bheem Reddy, Vice Chairman of the NRI Advisory Committee, and urged the Telangana state government to intervene and take up the matter on behalf of Mallesh.