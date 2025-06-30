Telangana: Man Attempts Suicide Over Fear of Conviction in POCSO Case

Medak: In a shocking incident, a man from Telangana’s Subhashpally village in Medak district attempted suicide on Monday morning, reportedly due to fear of being convicted under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

Victim Identified as Accused in POCSO Case

The individual has been identified as Sudhakar Reddy, a resident of the same village. According to police sources, a POCSO case had been registered against him nearly two years ago. As the case reached its final stages in court, Sudhakar allegedly became overwhelmed by the fear of a possible prison sentence.

Suicide Attempt Captured in Selfie Video

In a disturbing turn, Sudhakar recorded a selfie video while consuming poison, claiming he was innocent and unable to bear the mental stress caused by the case. In the video, he appeals for justice and states that he has been falsely implicated.

Friends Trace Location, Rush Him to Hospital

After watching the video, which circulated among his acquaintances, his friends quickly located him and rushed him to a government hospital. As per medical officials, his condition remains critical, and he is currently undergoing treatment under close supervision.

Police Launch Investigation

Authorities have confirmed the suicide attempt and are investigating both the video and the circumstances surrounding the POCSO case. Police officials have not released further details but assured a thorough review of the case will be conducted.

Case Highlights Mental Health Impact of Legal Proceedings

This incident once again brings attention to the mental health toll legal battles can have on individuals, especially in sensitive cases like those under the POCSO Act. Legal experts and mental health professionals have emphasized the need for psychological support systems alongside the judicial process.