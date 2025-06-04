Telangana: Man Dies After Bike Crashes into Divider in Ranga Reddy

Hyderabad: A tragic road accident occurred late Tuesday night in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, claiming the life of a 35-year-old man near Moinabad.

Victim Identified as Resident of Haimatnagar

The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekar, a resident of Haimatnagar village. According to reports, he was returning home from Hyderabad on his two-wheeler when the accident took place.

Bike Loses Control Near Marguvani Park

As Chandrashekar approached Marguvani Park, he allegedly lost control of his motorcycle, which then crashed into a road divider. The impact left him critically injured on the spot.

Rushed to Hospital, Declared Dead

Local residents quickly responded and shifted him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead upon examination.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Following a complaint by the victim’s son, Srinivas Kumar, the Moinabad Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities are also examining if road conditions or vehicle malfunction contributed to the crash.