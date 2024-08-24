Telangana Man Dies After Getting Lost in Saudi Desert Due to GPS Failure

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, 27-year-old Shahabaz Khan from Karimnagar, Telangana, lost his life after getting stranded in the treacherous “Rub’ al Khali” desert in Saudi Arabia. Shahabaz, who worked as a technician in Al Hasa, embarked on a journey with a friend five days ago to visit another friend.

Relying on GPS for directions, they set off in a car, but the GPS malfunctioned, leading them deep into the dangerous desert.

Unfortunately, the extreme heat and dehydration took a toll on both Shahabaz and his companion, resulting in their untimely deaths. The incident highlights the risks of navigating through the harsh desert terrains without reliable equipment.