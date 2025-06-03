Telangana: Man Dies by Suicide After Falling into Online Betting Debt Trap

Hyderabad: In another tragic incident linked to the growing menace of online betting, a 29-year-old man from Medak district, Telangana, died by suicide after reportedly falling into deep financial debt due to his addiction.

Victim Identified as Dilip Kumar, a Painter by Profession

According to police officials, the deceased has been identified as Dilip Kumar, a painter from Medak Town. Over the past few months, Dilip became deeply involved in online betting platforms and reportedly lost nearly ₹2 lakh.

His gambling losses soon led him into unmanageable debt, putting him under extreme mental stress. Unable to repay the loans and cope with the pressure, he took the extreme step of ending his life.

Jumped into Lake to End Life

As per police reports, Dilip Kumar jumped into the Gosamudram Lake, where his body was later recovered by local authorities. Upon receiving information from residents, police reached the spot and launched a recovery operation.

Police Issue Fresh Warning Against Online Betting

Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement agencies, incidents of youth and adults falling prey to online betting apps continue to rise. The police have once again urged the public, especially the youth, to stay away from such platforms, emphasizing the financial and psychological risks they pose.

Investigation Underway

A case has been registered at the local police station, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities are also looking into the platforms used for betting and whether any third-party coercion or exploitation was involved.