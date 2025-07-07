Telangana: Man Dies in Road Accident, Locals Blame Contractor Negligence

Medchal District, Telangana: A tragic road accident occurred near Rampally X Roads under the jurisdiction of Keesara Police Station, resulting in the death of a 44-year-old man. Locals have blamed ongoing roadwork negligence for the increasing number of accidents in the area.

Scooter Loses Control, Crushed by Lorry

The victim, identified as Basheed (44), was traveling on his scooter bearing registration number TG 08 M 4448. According to reports, the scooter lost control and slipped, causing Basheed to fall on the road. A lorry approaching from behind ran over his head, leading to instant death on the spot.

Locals Accuse Contractor of Negligence

Residents of the area have raised serious concerns over the poorly managed road expansion work between Nagaram and Rampally. They allege that the contractor’s negligence in maintaining safe road conditions during ongoing construction has led to multiple fatal accidents, including this one.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

Upon receiving information about the incident, Keesara Police rushed to the scene, took control of the situation, and registered a case. The body was shifted for postmortem, and a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and establish accountability.

Growing Safety Concerns in Rampally-Nagaram Stretch

This incident has once again brought attention to the dangerous conditions on the Rampally–Nagaram main road, where unfinished roadwork, lack of signage, and poor lighting have made travel risky for commuters. Locals are urging authorities to take immediate corrective action before more lives are lost.