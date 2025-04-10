Telangana: Man kills wife over infidelity suspicion

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident reported from Adavi Devulapally village in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district, a man allegedly murdered his wife over suspicion of infidelity.

Accused Attacks Wife While She Slept

According to the police, the accused, identified as Bala Sai Dalu, attacked his 30-year-old wife, Narsa Kumari, with a knife while she was asleep at home on Tuesday night. The fatal attack reportedly stemmed from Sai Dalu’s ongoing suspicions about his wife’s character.

Victim Dies on the Spot

Due to the severity of the injuries, Narsa Kumari died on the spot. Both the victim and the accused were long-time residents of the same village and had been married for a few years.

Police Begin Investigation

Local police were alerted soon after the incident and arrived at the scene to begin an investigation. Bala Sai Dalu was taken into custody, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Domestic Violence in Focus Again

Authorities are continuing to probe the circumstances behind the crime. This tragic case highlights the ongoing issue of domestic violence and the devastating consequences of mistrust and suspicion in relationships.