Telangana Marks International Yoga Day with Grand Event at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: The 11th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli on Saturday morning. The event was jointly organized by the Ayush Department and the Telangana Medical and Health Department.

Event Kicked Off with Yoga Photo Exhibition and PM Modi’s Virtual Address

The program began at 6:20 AM with a Yoga photo exhibition, followed by a virtual address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a large LED screen from 6:30 to 7:00 AM. The main highlight was a 45-minute mass yoga session conducted from 7:00 to 7:45 AM.

Over 5,000 Participants Join Yoga Session

The event saw participation from over 5,000 people, including Telangana Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan (Jaswanth Dev Varma), Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, senior officials, and students.

Yoga: India’s Precious Gift to the World

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha said that yoga is India’s invaluable gift to the world. He urged everyone to remember the contribution of Maharishi Patanjali, the sage who systematized ancient yoga practice, and emphasized the importance of Ashtanga Yoga, calling it the foundation of modern yoga.

Yoga as a Holistic Solution to Lifestyle Diseases

The minister added, “Yoga is not just a physical exercise, but a comprehensive practice that integrates body, mind, and soul.” He highlighted that in today’s fast-paced world, lifestyle diseases such as blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, and kidney issues are on the rise — and yoga offers the best preventive and therapeutic approach.

Public Urged to Include Yoga in Daily Routine

Damodar Rajanarsimha appealed to citizens to make yoga a part of their daily lives, stating that it only requires commitment and a good teacher. He concluded, “Regular yoga enhances mental clarity, physical strength, and focus.”