Telangana May Cancel 1.36 Lakh Ineligible Ration Cards: New List to Release by March 1, 2025

The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has identified 1.36 lakh ineligible ration cardholders availing benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Officials confirmed these individuals own assets like cars, agricultural land, or buildings, disqualifying them from subsidized ration schemes.

Telangana Government Removes 1.36 Lakh Ineligible Ration Card Holders

*New Ration Card List 2025: A revised list will release by *March 1, 2025, removing ineligible beneficiaries.

1 Lakh New Cards: Fresh ration cards will be distributed across select districts, prioritizing eligible households.

Election Code Impact: Distribution schedules may adjust due to the upcoming MLC election code.

How to Check Eligibility and Apply for Telangana Ration Cards

New Ration Card Telangana List 2025

The updated list of beneficiaries will be released on the Telangana Civil Supplies Portal by mid-March 2025. Eligible applicants can verify their names online.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Students Union Protest Over Delay in Releasing Scholarships at University of Hyderabad

TS Ration Card Download PDF

Visit the Telangana Food Security Portal. Enter your Aadhaar number or ration card ID. Download the PDF for verification.

Telangana Ration Card Online Check

Status with Aadhaar: Use the “Track Application” tab on the portal and input your Aadhaar number.

FSC Search: Verify eligibility via the “Search Beneficiary” option.

Apply for a New Ration Card

Eligibility: Annual income below ₹1.5 lakh, no four-wheelers, and no government employees in the household.

Steps:

Collect the Telangana ration card form from Mandal offices or download it online. Submit with proof of income, residence, and Aadhaar. Track approval status online.

Bold Action: The state aims to streamline welfare schemes by linking ration cards to Aadhaar and asset ownership databases.

Ration Card Online Check: Use your Aadhar number on the Civil Supplies Portal.

Telangana Ration Card Status with Aadhar: Enter Aadhar under “Track Application” for real-time updates.

FSC Search Telangana: Verify your National Food Security Card (NFSC) details via the “Search Beneficiary” tab.

Deadline Alert for Pending Applications

Over 2.5 lakh pending ration card applications from the last decade are under review. Mandal-level officers aim to clear approvals by March 15, 2025, ahead of the election code of conduct.

The crackdown ensures welfare schemes reach genuine beneficiaries. Families losing their cards can appeal by submitting income/asset proofs at local ration offices.

For updates, visit the Telangana Civil Supplies Department portal or visit local Mandal offices.

Stay informed about Telangana’s ration card reforms to secure your family’s food security benefits.