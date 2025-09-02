Telangana Media Academy to hold AI workshop for Journalists on Sept 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana Media Academy (TMA) will conduct a training program titled “Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Workshop – Tools & Techniques” for journalists on Wednesday at 1000 hours am at the Media Academy Auditorium in Nampally.

Media Academy Secretary Nagulapalli Venkateswara Rao said in a statement on Tuesday that the workshop will provide detailed guidance on modern tools, techniques, and professional skills related to journalism. The training is aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of journalists in line with emerging technologies.

The Academy has clarified that the program is being organised initially for journalists from Hyderabad. Only those who have registered in advance will be allowed to participate, while unregistered individuals will not be permitted.

The session will be held from 1000 to 1300 hours at the Media Academy Auditorium, 5th Floor, Nampally. Rao urged journalists to take advantage of this opportunity to gain new knowledge and skills in the evolving field of journalism.