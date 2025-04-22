Telangana Mega Job Mela 2024: 2,325 Youth Selected, 56,000 Govt Jobs Announced

Telangana: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has stated that the Telangana government is committed to addressing unemployment in the state and is actively working on creating lakhs of job opportunities for youth. Speaking at the Mega Job Mela held in Madhira, Khammam district on Monday, the Deputy CM announced several key employment initiatives and plans to attract global investments.

56,000 Government Jobs to Be Filled in the First Year

In a major announcement, Bhatti Vikramarka revealed that the Congress-led government in Telangana is set to fill 56,000 government jobs in the first year, with an additional 30,000 jobs to follow. He emphasized that the government has already begun reforms by cleaning up the Telangana Public Service Commission and releasing a job calendar to ensure transparency in recruitment.

97 Companies Participate, 2,325 Youth Selected at Job Mela

The Mega Job Mela witnessed participation from 97 companies, drawing 5,827 job seekers. Out of these, 2,325 unemployed youth were selected, and appointment letters were handed over to some candidates by the Deputy CM himself. The event marks a significant step towards immediate employment generation in the state.

Multi-Phase Employment Strategy Unveiled

Deputy CM Bhatti outlined a three-phase employment strategy:

Phase 1 : Filling of government vacancies and reforming recruitment bodies.

: Filling of government vacancies and reforming recruitment bodies. Phase 2 : Attracting multinational companies to Telangana to generate jobs. He noted that CM Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu had secured investment commitments worth ₹1.80 lakh crore during their visits to Davos and Japan .

: Attracting to Telangana to generate jobs. He noted that CM and Industries Minister had secured investment commitments worth during their visits to and . Phase 3: Launch of the ₹9,000 crore Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, which aims to empower youth with both employment and skill development. Official sanction documents for this scheme will be distributed on June 2.

Focus on Skill Development and IT Expansion

To strengthen technical skills and job-readiness, 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state are being transformed into advanced technology centres. In a forward-looking move, Bhatti Vikramarka also announced plans to establish a new Knowledge City in Telangana, designed to generate employment for five lakh youth in the technology and knowledge sectors.

Historical Perspective and Future Vision

Bhatti paid tribute to the visionary leadership of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, crediting him with initiating India’s IT revolution. He also recalled the role of former CM Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy in laying the foundation for Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City. Building on this legacy, the Congress government is now planning a second knowledge hub to fuel future job growth.

Officials Present

The event was attended by Khammam district in-charge collector Dr. P. Sreeja, Singareni Kothagudem General Manager Shalem Raju, and several representatives from participating companies.