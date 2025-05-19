Telangana: Microsoft-backed tech initiative offers free Data Science training to Shadnagar youth

Hyderabad: A Data Science skilling programme supported by Microsoft and implemented by United Way of Hyderabad (UWH) is making a significant impact on youth in Shadnagar and nearby villages.

Offered free of cost, this programme—valued at Rs 3 lakh per student—aims to prepare young professionals for careers in data analytics and technology.

57 Out of 80 Students Successfully Placed

The initiative trained 80 students in two batches, with 57 securing placements in various companies. The curriculum is designed to align with current industry needs, providing both technical training and soft skills development.

Comprehensive Curriculum with Industry-Focused Skills

The technical modules in the programme include:

Advanced Excel

SQL

Python

Power BI

Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning

In addition to these, students were trained in life skills such as:

Stress management

Resume preparation

Mock interviews

Office etiquette

Graduation Ceremony Held in Shadnagar

The graduation ceremony for the second cohort of students was conducted at the Shadnagar Municipality Office on Saturday. The event celebrated the achievements of the students and recognized the collaborative efforts of Microsoft, UWH, and local authorities.

Bridging the Digital Skills Gap in Rural Telangana

This programme is part of a broader initiative to bridge the digital divide and provide access to high-demand tech skills for youth in rural and semi-urban areas of Telangana. The free training has opened up new employment opportunities and improved the future prospects of participants.