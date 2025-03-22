Telangana Hit by Midnight Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms | IMD Predicts More Rains in Hyderabad Till March 24

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Hyderabad late Friday night, disrupting power supply and transforming streets into waterlogged streams. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the weather system will persist for 48 hours, with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected until March 24. While the downpour brought respite from scorching temperatures, the Telangana government clarified no public holiday has been declared.

Also Read: IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alerts for Telangana; Light Rains Likely in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Reels Under Heavy Rain; IMD Warns of Thunderstorms Till March 24

Rain Intensity : Moderate to heavy spells hit Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Miyapur, and Medchal.

: Moderate to heavy spells hit Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Miyapur, and Medchal. Temperature Drop : Daytime temperatures fell to 36°C, a sharp decline from the 40°C recorded earlier this week.

: Daytime temperatures fell to 36°C, a sharp decline from the 40°C recorded earlier this week. Power Outages: Areas like Bachupally and Madinaguda faced electricity disruptions for 4–6 hours.

IMD scientist K. Sravani stated, “A trough from Odisha to South Chhattisgarh is driving this instability. Citizens must stay alert for hail and wind gusts exceeding 50 km/h.”

Social Media Erupts as Hyderabad Embraces the Downpour

Residents flooded social media with visuals of rain-drenched streets and lightning-lit skies. A viral X (formerly Twitter) post from @HyderabadRainsFan showed submerged cars near Gachibowli, captioned: “Nature’s fury meets urban chaos! 💦 #HyderabadRains.”

Local weather handles like @TelanganaWeatherLive warned North Hyderabad residents to brace for “intense spells” late Saturday. Meanwhile, neighborhoods like Kondapur and Hitech City reported water entering ground-floor apartments.

Heavy rain has started in various areas across several parts of the Hyderabad city Areas Such As Uppal, Ramanthapur, & Boduppal have been affected, with other places like Medipally, Tarnaka, Secunderabad.@balaji25_t @Hyderabadrains pic.twitter.com/Bk2ZFFYH70 — RSB NEWS 9 (@ShabazBaba) March 21, 2025

Affected Areas and Safety Advisories

The Telangana State Development Planning Society listed high-risk zones for flooding:

Hyderabad District : Begumpet, Secunderabad, Yousufguda.

: Begumpet, Secunderabad, Yousufguda. Ranga Reddy : Gandimaisamma, Shamshabad.

: Gandimaisamma, Shamshabad. Medchal: Balanagar, Alwal.

Safety Tips from Disaster Response Teams:

Avoid parking under weak trees or billboards.

Charge power banks; stock essentials.

Dial emergency number 108 for flood-related rescue.

Statewide Impact: Telangana Braces for Extended Rainfall

IMD’s regional bulletin highlighted thunderstorms in Warangal, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, and Adilabad until Sunday. Farmers welcomed the rain for Rabi crops, but officials warned of:

Crop Damage : Hailstorms in Sangareddy and Kamareddy.

: Hailstorms in Sangareddy and Kamareddy. Traffic Snarls: Outer Ring Road (ORR) delays due to poor visibility.

Govt Responds: No Holiday, But Disaster Teams on Standby

Despite public appeals, the state government confirmed schools and offices will operate normally. Municipal teams deployed pumps to clear waterlogging at 15 critical junctions, including Paradise Circle and Punjagutta.

Medchal District Collector Anil Kumar assured, “We’re monitoring low-lying areas hourly. Rescue boats are ready if needed.”

Will the Rain Continue Beyond March 24?

IMD forecasts a misty sky from March 25, with temperatures rebounding to 38°C. While Hyderabad’s two-day rain relief ends soon, experts urge citizens to use water judiciously ahead of summer.

Stay tuned to Munsif for real-time weather updates.

Reported by Munsif Weather Desk | Last Updated: March 24, 2025