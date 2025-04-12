Telangana: Midnight Murder Near Police Station Stuns Nalgonda

Nalgonda: In a chilling incident that has shaken the residents of Nalgonda, a group of unidentified, masked attackers murdered a well-known photo studio owner late Friday night in the Ramagiri area, near the Two Town Police Station.

Studio Owner Suresh Attacked by Masked Assailants

The victim, identified as Suresh (37), was the owner of Manikanta Laser Color Lab and Studio. According to eyewitness accounts and early police statements, Suresh was suddenly ambushed by a gang armed with hunting knives. In an attempt to escape, he ran to the back room of his studio, but the assailants forcefully broke in and stabbed him to death.

Crime Scene Close to Police Station Raises Alarm

What’s particularly disturbing is the location of the crime—just a short distance from the Two Town Police Station. The bold nature of the attack has left local residents worried about the deteriorating law and order situation in the town.

Police Launch Full-Scale Investigation

A police team led by DSP Sivarama Reddy arrived at the scene and launched an intensive investigation. Officials are currently scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and speaking to possible witnesses. Authorities are probing multiple leads, including the possibility of personal disputes, old rivalries, or business-related enmities.

Public Urged to Share Information

The local police have appealed to the community to come forward with any relevant information that may help identify the suspects. This tragic murder has once again raised serious concerns about public safety and timely police intervention in urban parts of Telangana.