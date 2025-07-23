Telangana

Telangana Minister Directs Land Survey for Hyderabad Indiramma Houses, Sets Deadline for 30,000 Vacant Flats

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui23 July 2025 - 21:53
The Telangana government is changing its approach to urban housing, focusing on building homes directly within slums to avoid displacing residents from their livelihoods.

The Telangana government has decided to build Indiramma houses for beneficiaries directly within their existing slum areas to avoid displacing them, announced Minister for Revenue and Housing, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. The move comes after observing that many beneficiaries were not moving into allotted 2BHK flats on the city’s outskirts for fear of losing their livelihoods.

During a review meeting with the District Collectors and housing officials from Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Sangareddy, the minister highlighted that 30,000 2BHK flats remain vacant across these districts. He has set a deadline to complete the allotment of all these vacant flats to eligible beneficiaries by the end of August 2025. Officials were also instructed to issue notices to beneficiaries who have been allotted flats but have not yet taken possession.

To facilitate the new in-situ housing plan, Minister Reddy directed the Collectors to submit a comprehensive report detailing the available government land in and around Hyderabad. He specifically mentioned identifying and utilising Bhoodan lands for this purpose, as they can be used for the benefit of the poor. Special officers will be assigned to expedite this land identification process.

The minister noted that within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, there are 166 slums—106 in Hyderabad, 26 in Rangareddy, 12 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and 5 in Sangareddy. These slums are home to 42,432 people, with 25,501 of them living in temporary (kutcha) houses. In light of the city’s growing population, the state government has decided to approve more houses for urban areas.

Furthermore, officials were instructed to ensure the speedy completion of all unfinished 2BHK housing projects and to provide essential facilities like water, electricity, and drainage to the 2BHK colonies constructed during the previous BRS government’s term. This new urban initiative complements the state government’s earlier decision to sanction 3,500 Indiramma houses for each assembly constituency in rural areas.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
