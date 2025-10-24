Telangana Minister Konda Surekha Apologises to CM for Daughter’s Outburst

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Endowment and Forest Minister Konda Surekha have apologized to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for the recent outbursts of her daughter.

Surekha told the media persons after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday that there were some quarrels due to a misunderstanding.

“Like in any family, there were some quarrels at the party due to misunderstandings. We have to work together just like we do in the family,” she said.

The minister said that her daughter uttered something about the Chief Minister due to the anger over the arrival of the police at the residence, and that she apologised to the Chief Minister for the same.

Konda Surekha said they will move forward by sorting out the differences.

The minister had called on the Chief Minister on Monday night, days after the police search for her sacked OSD on the allegations of extortion had kicked up a storm in the ruling Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud took Surekha and her husband Konda Murali to the Chief Minister’s residence in an attempt to defuse the tension caused by the arrival of a police team at the minister’s house in search of OSD N. Sumanth and the outbursts by the minister’s daughter Sushmita against the Chief Minister and some senior leaders.

AICC had taken serious note of the incident that happened at Surekha’s residence in Hyderabad on the night of October 15, when a police team had reached there to arrest

Sumanth, whose contract as the minister’s OSD was terminated by the government following allegations that he threatened the management of a cement factory with a gun for extortion.

Surekha’s daughter, Sushmita, had refused to allow the police team into the house, asking them to produce the arrest warrant. She had a heated argument with the police officers who were in plain clothes.

Sumanth, who was present in the house, allegedly left in a car with the minister.

Talking to media persons, Sushmita had alleged that Sumanth was booked to target her parents. She made serious allegations against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, his advisor Vem Narender Reddy and Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy. She alleged that her parents were being targeted as they belong to the backward caste.

There were allegations that Sumanth threatened an officer of Deccan Cements with a gun for extortion.