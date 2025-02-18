Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Ensures Smooth Ramazan Preparations Across State

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Transport, Ponnam Prabhakar, on Tuesday conducted a review of the arrangements made for the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

High-Level Review Meeting with Officials

The minister chaired a high-level meeting with top officials from various departments at the B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure smooth facilities for worshippers throughout Ramazan.

Key Instructions on Essential Services

Ponnam Prabhakar stressed the need for uninterrupted electricity supply, clean water distribution, garbage disposal, and other essential services in major mosques, key intersections, and across the city. He provided specific instructions to senior officers to ensure the timely execution of these arrangements.

Focus on Statewide Arrangements

The minister clarified that the government’s focus is not limited to Hyderabad but also extends to Muslim-majority areas across Telangana. He emphasized ensuring that all essential services are available throughout the state during Ramazan.

Attendees of the Meeting

The meeting saw the participation of Chief Minister’s Advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Hyderabad MLAs Ahmed Balala, Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Mozam Khan, Mohammed Majid Hussain, and other key figures. Senior officials from various departments, including the Minority Welfare Department, were also present.

Special Provisions for Muslim Employees and Businesses

The Chief Minister’s Advisor for Minority Affairs expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for issuing a Government Order (GO) that allows Muslim employees to leave office an hour early during Ramazan. Additionally, the possibility of issuing another GO permitting businesses and shops to stay open late at night was discussed. This would help facilitate business activities during the holy month.

Focus on Mosque Facilities and Security

The meeting also covered plans to replace carpets in Mecca Masjid and Shahi Masjid and to review the functionality of CCTV cameras around major mosques.

Strengthening Facilities Across Telangana

The Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, Tafseer Iqbal, instructed subordinate officers to ensure that essential facilities are strengthened both in Hyderabad and across the state during Ramazan. Officials from key departments provided updates on the measures taken thus far.

Government’s Commitment to Equality

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reiterated that the Telangana government aims to treat all citizens equally and compassionately. The ongoing efforts to enhance services during Ramazan align with this approach and ensure the smooth functioning of essential facilities.

Road and Infrastructure Developments

Prabhakar also noted that the Roads and Buildings Department and other agencies had already completed significant road construction and repairs, with remaining tasks scheduled to be finished soon. These developments aim to ensure better infrastructure during the holy month.