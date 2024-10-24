Telangana minister predicts ‘political fireworks’ before Diwali

Hyderabad: A Telangana minister has predicted ‘political fireworks’ in the state before Diwali.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy hinted at making public the evidence gathered by investigating agencies in the irregularities committed during the rule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The minister, who is touring Seoul along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials, told media persons accompanying the delegation that the ‘political bomb’ will detonate even before their return to Hyderabad.

“There were many scams during the previous regime. There were allegations of phone tapping, misuse of the Dharani portal, Kaleshwaram and 4-5 other scams. One of these scams will explode like a firecracker before Diwali,” he said.

He claimed that sufficient evidence has been gathered in these scams and files pertaining to them have already been moved to the top level for action.

“Whether those involved should be arrested or sent to life imprisonment or the money should be recovered from them are all issues which courts will decide,” he said.

Alleging that the public money was looted during the BRS rule, Srinivasa Reddy said those involved will face the punishment.

He hoped that the Commission probing irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project would also submit its report soon.

The minister was reacting to the state government’s decision to hand over the management of the Dharani portal to the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

He said they were exploring options as to how to hold a foreign company, which maintained the Dharani portal, accountable for any misdeeds.

The state delegation which also includes chief minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dana Kishore, MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Kale Yadaiah, is on a study tour of the South Korea.

The delegation is visiting Seoul and other cities to study the implementation of various projects, especially those for the rejuvenation and development of rivers.

The delegation will give its inputs for the implementation of the proposed project for the rejuvenation of the Musi River in Hyderabad.