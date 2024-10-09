Telangana Minister questions employment generation during KCR regime

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, has raised questions about the number of jobs provided during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Speaking at a face-to-face interaction program held at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Prabhakar emphasised that the current Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is committed to filling government vacancies and addressing the concerns of students and employees in the state.

Criticising the statement made by BRS leader and former minister Jagadeeswar Reddy, Prabhakar mentioned that the previous BRS government provided financial assistance of Rs 20 lakhs each to 150 students for higher education abroad.

In contrast, the Congress government has decided to increase this aid, supporting 500 students with financial assistance.

Prabhakar highlighted that the residents in the Musi catchment area will be relocated once alternative arrangements are made.

The government is not only providing double-bedroom houses but is also ensuring educational support for the children of these families.

Furthermore, a Backward Class (BC) census will be conducted through the BC Welfare and BC Commission in the state.

As per the suggestion of TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Prabhakar attended the event as the Minister of Transport to listen to the grievances of Congress workers.

Many activists came forward to express their issues, and the government is considering several welfare programs, including the launch of the Indiramma housing scheme and the implementation of a digital card pilot project.

Prabhakar stated that the Congress government remains committed to progress in education, healthcare, and employment.

Despite being in power for just 10 months, the government has faced criticism but continues to make significant contributions, including allocating Rs 400 crores for flood relief measures.

He criticised both the BJP and BRS for their behaviour and promised that the Congress government would stand by the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other weaker sections of society.

The Minister also noted that the Congress government has received strong support from the public, as evidenced by their performance in the recent parliamentary elections.

He encouraged responsible opposition parties to offer constructive suggestions rather than spreading falsehoods.

The face-to-face program, which saw enthusiastic participation, included the submission of 168 petitions on various issues to the Minister.

Alongside Ponnam Prabhakar, several prominent leaders such as Khairatabad DCC President Rohin Reddy, MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Corporation Chairman Shivsena Reddy, Nuthi Srikanth Goud, Jeripati Jaipal, and leaders from various affiliated associations took part in the event.