Telangana Minority Employees Urge Govt to Clear Pending Bills Ahead of Ramadan 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Employees Service Association (TS-MESA) has urged the state government to expedite the clearance of long-pending bills for employees, teachers, and pensioners in time for the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on 2 March 2025. In a formal letter addressed to the deputy Chief minister and Finance Minister, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the association emphasized the urgent financial needs tied to religious obligations, charity, and family expenses during the upcoming month.

Key Demands for Immediate Action

In their letter, TS-MESA outlined several key demands that require immediate attention:

Release of Pending Bills: This includes clearance of General Provident Fund (GPF) bills, medical reimbursements, and Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears.

Delayed DA Installments: The association highlighted that four DA installments for government employees have been pending since July 2023.

Health Benefits: The implementation of cashless medical treatment under state health schemes for employees and pensioners.

: The implementation of cashless medical treatment under state health schemes for employees and pensioners. Staff Regularization: The call for the regularization of temporary staff in departments such as the Urdu Academy and Minority Welfare Corporation.

TS-MESA President Md. Abdul Farooq Ahmed stressed that the delays in salaries, allowances, and other payments have created significant economic hardship, particularly for minority employees. He noted that employees in the Urdu Academy, for instance, have not been paid for months.

Broader Concerns and Continued Advocacy

Beyond the immediate financial concerns, TS-MESA reiterated broader demands such as the implementation of 12% reservation for Muslims in government jobs and the reinstatement of the old pension scheme. The association’s letter emphasizes that financial relief ahead of Ramadan would not only alleviate the immediate economic pressures but also uphold the dignity of employees during a time of religious observance.

Government’s Previous Assurances and Slow Progress

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had previously assured employees that the government would address pending issues, including DA payments, in upcoming cabinet meetings. A sub-committee was formed to address these grievances, and the government promised to fill 30,000 vacant posts. However, TS-MESA claims that progress has been slow, especially for minority communities who feel their issues have not been prioritized.

The Impact of Delays During Ramadan

Ramadan is a time when Muslims face heightened financial responsibilities due to religious observances, charitable contributions, and family needs. With many bills pending for over a year, employees are struggling to manage their finances and meet these increased demands. Teachers’ unions have also voiced concerns about the ongoing delays, criticizing proposed measures like raising the retirement age as mere “postponement of problems.”

Broader Context of TS-MESA’s Advocacy

TS-MESA is also advocating for several key reforms, including:

Reservation Reforms: A call for a 12% reservation for Muslims and 5% for other minorities in both jobs and education.

Welfare Schemes: The association has pushed for enhanced tuition fee reimbursements, pilgrimage leave, and housing support for employees and pensioners.

: The association has pushed for enhanced tuition fee reimbursements, pilgrimage leave, and housing support for employees and pensioners. Increased Budget Allocations: TS-MESA has urged the state to allocate 15% of its budget for education and other GDP-focused spending to benefit the minority community.

Conclusion: Urgency for Timely Action

The association’s letter underscores that clearing the pending bills would significantly reduce financial pressures for employees, teachers, and pensioners, allowing them to focus on their religious obligations during Ramadan without undue financial stress. As negotiations continue, all eyes are on the Telangana government for concrete action in response to the mounting concerns.