Telangana

Telangana MLAs Defection Case: Hearing Concludes, Decision Now Rests with Speaker

The long-pending inquiry into the Telangana MLAs’ defection case witnessed significant progress on Saturday as the proceedings were conducted in the chamber of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 16:10
Telangana Defection Case: Hearing Concludes, Decision Now Rests with Speaker
Telangana Defection Case: Hearing Concludes, Decision Now Rests with Speaker

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The long-pending inquiry into the Telangana MLAs’ defection case witnessed significant progress on Saturday as the proceedings were conducted in the chamber of Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

The hearing, which had earlier been adjourned on October 1, resumed with petitioners Gudem Mahipal Reddy and Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy appearing before the Speaker. Advocates representing the two legislators were cross-examined, after which the MLAs themselves put forth their arguments.

Also Read: Kavitha Launches Second Phase of Telangana Jagruthi, Puts Social Inclusion at the Core

The case stems from a complaint lodged by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which sought the disqualification of MLAs who joined the Congress after being elected on a BRS ticket. Frustrated over the delay in action, the BRS had approached the Supreme Court, accusing the Speaker of inaction. The apex court, in response, issued directives urging timely consideration of the matter.

Following the court’s intervention, notices were sent to the defected legislators. While Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari openly admitted their switch, the remaining eight MLAs submitted affidavits denying defection. The complainants, however, claim to have provided supporting evidence against them.

With the inquiry now completed, all eyes are on Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. Whether he delivers a ruling soon or seeks additional time from the Supreme Court has become a key point of political speculation. The outcome is expected to carry major implications for the state’s political landscape.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 October 2025 - 16:10
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button