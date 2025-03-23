Telangana MLAs Defection Case: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Assembly Speaker

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Telangana MLAs defection case, the Supreme Court has issued a notice to Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, asking for a response to the BRS party’s petition by May 22.

The case pertains to the defection of 10 BRS MLAs to the Congress, which has sparked a major political controversy in the state.

Background: BRS Moves Supreme Court Over MLA Defections

The issue gained momentum after 10 MLAs who won on a BRS ticket in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections switched to the Congress. BRS working president KT Rama Rao and MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking the disqualification of the defected MLAs. The BRS accused the Speaker of delaying action against the rebel MLAs, prompting them to escalate the matter to the apex court.

Supreme Court Steps In

During the previous hearing, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Telangana government, the Assembly Secretary, the Election Commission, and the defected MLAs, seeking a response by March 22. However, with no action taken, the Supreme Court has now issued fresh notices and scheduled the next hearing for March 25.

High Court’s Intervention in the Case

Earlier, the Telangana High Court directed the Speaker to act against the rebel MLAs within four months, but the delay in action led the BRS to approach the Supreme Court.

Political Standpoints on the Defection Case

BRS Stance : Demands immediate disqualification of defected MLAs, alleging unjustified delay by the Speaker .

: Demands of defected MLAs, alleging . Congress View : Insists that the Speaker should be given time to decide on the matter.

: Insists that the to decide on the matter. BJP’s Position: States that it will respect the Supreme Court’s verdict on the case.

What’s Next? Possible By-Elections in Telangana?

The Supreme Court’s final verdict in the case is awaited, but political analysts suggest that if the rebel MLAs are disqualified, by-elections may be held in Telangana, leading to major political shifts in the state.

Key Highlights of the Case:

✔ Issue: Defection of 10 BRS MLAs to Congress

✔ Petitioners: BRS leaders KT Rama Rao & Padi Kaushik Reddy

✔ Supreme Court Action: Issued notices to Speaker, government, and defected MLAs

✔ Hearing Date: March 25, 2025

✔ Possible Outcome: Disqualification of MLAs & potential by-elections in Telangana

Stay tuned for further updates on this high-profile political case in Telangana!