Telangana 10 MLAs Face Disqualification as SC Steps In: March 25 Hearing Set

The Supreme Court issued notices to the *Telangana government, the Assembly Speaker’s office, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged delays in deciding disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs who switched to the ruling Congress party.

Uma Devi4 March 2025 - 17:22
Supreme Court of India (File Photo) – Hearing on Telangana MLAs’ disqualification case

The Supreme Court issued notices to the *Telangana government, the Assembly Speaker’s office, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged delays in deciding disqualification petitions against 10 BRS MLAs who switched to the ruling Congress party. A bench led by Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih set the next hearing for March 25, demanding urgent responses.

Supreme Court Demands Answers from Telangana Govt Over Delayed MLA Disqualification

Key Developments

  • *Why the Case Matters: The MLAs, elected on BRS tickets in 2023, joined Congress post-victory, triggering allegations of violating the *anti-defection law.
  • *Petitioners’ Stand: BRS working president *K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and MLA Padi Koushik Reddy accused Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar of intentionally delaying action, undermining constitutional values.
  • High Court’s Role: In November 2024, the Telangana High Court directed the Speaker to promptly disqualify 3 MLAs, while a separate petition targets the remaining 7.

SC’s Directives

The apex court sought responses from:

  • Telangana Legislative Assembly Secretary
  • State Election Commission
  • Defected MLAs

The Speaker’s counsel claimed no petitions were formally received, a statement contested by BRS leaders.

The March 25 hearing could set a precedent for enforcing the anti-defection law, which mandates disqualification of lawmakers switching parties without merging their original party. Delays risk eroding public trust in democratic processes, the petitioners argued.

  • Political Impact: The disqualification of 10 MLAs could alter Telangana’s Assembly dynamics, weakening Congress’s majority.
  • Legal Precedent: The SC’s ruling may enforce stricter deadlines for Speakers to act on defection cases.

Stay updated for the March 25 verdict, which could reshape Telangana’s political landscape.

