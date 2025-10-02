Bhupathi Reddy Under Fire: Telangana MLA’s Remark on PM Modi Draw Sharp Criticism

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress MLA Bhupathi Reddy is facing widespread criticism after a video of his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media.

Reddy, who represents the Nizamabad Rural constituency, reportedly asked at a public event, “How many more days will Modi live? He is 75 years old. If Modi dies, will Ram cease to exist?” The statements quickly drew sharp condemnation from BJP leaders.

The BJP described the remarks as “insensitive” and “reprehensible,” asserting that they reflect a broader hostility of the Congress party toward Hindu sentiments rather than merely personal opinions. In an official statement, the party said, “Lord Shri Ram is an eternal symbol of India’s civilisational and cultural pride. Repeated attacks on him reveal the Congress party’s narrow-minded approach and its appeasement politics.”

Telangana BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy added that the MLA’s comments signal the Congress’s frustration amid growing public opposition, and emphasized that such language will not be tolerated by the people of the state.

This is not the first time Bhupathi Reddy has stirred controversy. In the past, he has used offensive language against prominent actor Allu Arjun and issued warnings to critics of the state government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a threatening tone.

As of now, the Congress party has not released any official response to the controversy. Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded swift disciplinary action against the MLA.