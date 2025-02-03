Telangana: Submission of Nomination Papers for MLC Elections Begins

Hyderabad: The nomination process for the MLC elections in Medak, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Adilabad commenced on Monday.

Officials at the Karimnagar Collectorate have made the necessary arrangements for candidates to submit their nominations. A total of nine candidates filed their nominations for the Graduate and Teachers MLC positions. Of these, six candidates applied for the Graduate position, while three sought the Teacher position. Additionally, two candidates submitted nominations for both Graduate and Teacher roles, bringing the overall count of nomination sets to thirteen.

Nomination Process Timeline

Election Officer and District Collector Pamela Satpati accepted the nominations in her office and provided key details about the process. Nominations will be accepted from February 3 to February 10, daily from 11 AM to 3 PM. However, no nominations will be processed on February 8 and 9 due to government holidays.

The scrutiny of nominations is scheduled for February 11, followed by the withdrawal of nominations on February 13. The polling for the MLC elections will take place on February 27 from 8 AM to 4 PM, and the counting of votes will occur on March 3.

Help Desk and Election Code of Conduct

A help desk has been set up in the office of the Returning Officer to assist candidates and clear any doubts during the nomination process. The District Collector also emphasized the importance of adhering to the election code of conduct and urged candidates to obtain prior permission for rallies, meetings, and gatherings during the election period.